Canada adjusts staff in India due to threats on social media; demands increased security for its embassies and consulates.

Canada has decided to temporarily adjust staff presence in India out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of diplomats amid escalating tensions between the two countries, said a spokesperson for the North American country's foreign ministry while citing threat posts on social media platforms, according to Hindustan Times report.

“With some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms, Global Affairs Canada is assessing its staff complement in India. As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily adjust staff presence in India," the spokesperson said as quoted by HT.

Besides this, Canada has also demanded increased security for its embassies, consulates, and high commissions, including those in Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, and New Delhi. On the other hand, security has also been increased at India's missions in Canada after the Sikhs for Justice posted "Kill India" posters in July.

Also Read: Live updates on India-Canada news India urged for more security at the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver as well as the high commission in Ottawa after the SFJ threatened to "shut down Indian missions" on September 25 by labeling them "terror houses."

However, the Canadian government on Wednesday discarded India's travel warning for its citizens to exercise caution while traveling to Canada. “Canada is a safe country", said Canadian public safety minister Dominic Leblanc.

Canadian MP Chandra Arya alleged that the extremist elements are "attacking" and "threatening" Hindu-Canadians to go back to India. He urged all the Hindu-Canadians in the country to stay calm, and vigilant and report any untoward incident to law enforcement agencies.

“A few days back Khalistan movement leader in Canada and the president of Sikhs for Justice which organizes the so-called referendum Gurpatwant Singh Pannun attacked Hindu Canadians asking us to leave Canada and go back to India," Arya posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“I have heard from many Hindu-Canadians who are fearful after this targeted attack. I urge Hindu-Canadians to stay calm but vigilant. Please report any incident of Hinduphobia to your local law enforcement agencies," he added.