Canada theatre owners get threats before Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 release

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 is all scheduled to release on 30 September and the theatre owners in Canadian cities like Hamilton, Kitchener, and London have received threats mails.
With hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada gaining momentum in past couple of days, another incident of hate arrived 26 September, when overseas distributor of Ponniyin Selvan 1 in Canada, KW Talkies reported to have received threats against the film screening, reported the Newsroom Post.
The theatre owners even claimed to have received threats causing ruckus in the theatres upon the release of Ponniyin Selvan 1.
KW Talkies took to Twitter handle to share the alleged threat mail and wrote, “I have updates from Hamilton, Kitchener and London. All the theatre owners have been threatened with attacks if they play PS1 Tamil or any movie from KW Talkies. Let’s see how other places fare."
This is not the first time any south Indian movie has seen such boycott. In November 2021, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Malayalam film Kurup also faced attack when it was released in Ontario.
Also, in view of the increasing incidences of crimes, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant, the MEA said in mid September.
The advisory from the external affairs ministry came amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the recent holding of a so-called referendum by “pro-Khalistan" elements on creating an independent homeland for Sikhs.
