Canada to participate as partner country in MP Global Investors Summit

Canada to participate as partner country in MP Global Investors Summit1 min read . 09:25 PM IST
- Members of Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service will be present at the Canada booth in the international arena
NEW DELHI :Canada will be a partner country for the Global Investors Summit taking place in Madhya Pradesh on 11-12 January, said the Canadian High Commission on Tuesday.
Senior officials Cameron MacKay, High Commissioner for Canada in India and Diedrah Kelly, Consul General of Canada in Mumbai will attend the inaugural event.
Canada’s Minister Commercial Jennifer Daubeny will speak at a panel on ‘Advancing Countries Engagements with Madhya Pradesh - Navigating from Potential to Delivery’ on January 12.
In addition, members of Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service will be present at the Canada booth in the international arena. The team will provide assistance to Indian businesses interested in partnering with Canadian companies.
“Canada is delighted to be country partner for Invest Madhya Pradesh. This is our first year of participation and it is an excellent opportunity to showcase Canadian know-how and expertise at one of India’s premier business summits," said Diedrah Kelly Consul General of Canada in Mumbai.
Kelly added that Canada is a world leader and a hub for innovation and technology. “I am confident this event will advance collaboration between Indian and Canadian businesses in the state of Madhya Pradesh"
Over the past decade, India is one of Canada’s fastest growing commercial partners, with merchandise trade increasing by 71 percent. The value of the Canada-India economic partnership (including both trade and investment) is estimated at $100 billion.
