Canada will ease entry restrictions for international passengers from Monday, the Public Health Agency of Canada had announced earlier. This will benefit the citizens of Canada, permanent residents and their relatives, international students and some temporary workers who have a valid work permit.

The country will be easing travel curbs only for citizens and permanent residents from Monday.

All passengers travelling to Canada will have to isolate at a government-approved hotel for three days while awaiting the result of their coronavirus test done on arrival.

Isolation of passengers is not required for those who are fully vaccinated with any of the Covid-19 vaccines approved by Canada.

Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Astra Zeneca/Covishield, and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines till now.

“Fully vaccinated travellers allowed to enter Canada may be exempted from federal quarantine and day 8 testing starting July 5. Only vaccines approved by the Government of Canada will be accepted," Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada had tweeted on 3 July.

Direct flights from India are banned till 21 July. Those planning to travel to Canada via connecting flights will have to offer negative coronavirus test results, which have to be conducted at the final point of departure before entering the country.

However, the country has not approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin or Russia's Sputnik V.

Those going to Canada without getting jabbed or inoculated by a Covid-19 vaccine that is yet to be approved in the country will have to quarantine at a hotel for three days, take a second test on the eighth day of their arrival, and complete 14-days in self-isolation, as per reports.

