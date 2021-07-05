Canada: Travel curbs eased for citizens, international students. What you need to know1 min read . 09:24 PM IST
- Isolation of passengers is not required for those who are fully vaccinated with any of the Covid-19 vaccines approved by Canada
Canada will ease entry restrictions for international passengers from Monday, the Public Health Agency of Canada had announced earlier. This will benefit the citizens of Canada, permanent residents and their relatives, international students and some temporary workers who have a valid work permit.
Know more about the guidelines issued by Canada:
