Canada truckers protest: India issues advisory for citizens; set up helpline no.

The High Commission of India has issued an advisory for citizens staying in Canada or are planning to travel to the country to take precautions in view of the truckers' protests and public disturbance in major Canadian cities.

The Canadian capital city Ottawa and several other major cities including Toronto are currently witnessing protests with road blockages, demonstrations, general strikes. "This has led to disruption in traffic and public transportation, and shortages of essential items including food and water," The Indian High Commission said.

It said the impact on traffic and services might continue and new restrictions, including curfews, could be imposed by the local authorities.

Therefore, the High Commission of India has asked the citizens to "exercise a high degree of caution and remain alert". It also advised Indian citizens to avoid areas where protests are taking place and asked to monitor local media for information on the evolving situation.

The Indian High Commission in Canada has also set up a helpline number for distressed citizens-- 6137443751. to provide assistance and guidance to Indian citizens.

Besides, it asked Indian citizens in Canada to register with the High Commission in Ottawa or Consulates of India in Toronto and Vancouver through websites or the MADAD portal (madad.gov.in).

