Canada updates travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to 'stay vigilant and exercise caution'1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Canada Monday said it has updated travel advisory for its citizens in India and asked them to "stay vigilant and exercise caution" following recent developments as there are calls for protests and some "negative sentiment" towards Canada on social media, reported PTI
