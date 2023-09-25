Canada updates travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to 'stay vigilant and exercise caution'

Canada Monday said it has updated travel advisory for its citizens in India and asked them to "stay vigilant and exercise caution" following recent developments as there are calls for protests and some "negative sentiment" towards Canada on social media, reported PTI

"In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution," the Canadian government said in an update.

Meanwhile, the Firozpur Police conducted raids on the premises of associates of Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, Khalistani extremist on the radar of National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to media reports, raids have been conducted at 48 places in the entire district and many people have also been detained.

The NIA also released two lists of 54 individuals with their photographs who are wanted in the investigation of two cases, registered last year, to dismantle terror-gangster networks in the country. The lists, one naming 11 persons and the other 43 persons, were shared by the NIA on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Indian government is also in the process of cancelling the registration of more than a dozen Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders for carrying out pro-Khalistan activities and anti-India propaganda, said two people aware of the development, Mint reported Sunday citing sources.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The move comes in the backdrop of India suspending visa services in its Canadian missions, and directing Canada to cut its diplomatic staff in India.

Tensions flared between the two countries following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, on his country's soil on June 18 in British Columbia.

The Indian government rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!