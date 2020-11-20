A prior appointment is mandatory to visit the Visa application centre to enrol biometrics

VFS Global on Friday said it will resume biometrics enrolments for Canada visa applications in select categories, including family and students, across India.

Effective November 25, Canada visa applicants who have submitted online applications for family class priority (FCP), spouses, partners and children categories, can enrol biometrics at the Canada visa applications centres in Delhi, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, VFS Global said in a statement.

Effective November 25, Canada visa applicants who have submitted online applications for family class priority (FCP), spouses, partners and children categories, can enrol biometrics at the Canada visa applications centres in Delhi, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, VFS Global said in a statement.

It added that effective December 2, online applications for students and FCP can also be enrol biometrics at the Canada Visa Applications Centres in Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune from December 2.

A prior appointment is mandatory to visit the Visa application centre to enrol biometrics, it added.

Paper applications will not be accepted at the Visa application centres until further notice, VFS Global stated.

VFS Global is an outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide with operations in 144 countries across five continents.

