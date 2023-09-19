Canada warns citizens against travel to India due to diplomatic crisis and allegations of India's involvement in a killing.

Canada has warned its citizens against travelling to India amid a brewing diplomatic crisis. The development came less than a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canadian intelligence agencies were "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking New Delhi to the killing of separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“Exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country," cautions the Canada government website.

It also outlined risks associated with travelling to parts of northeast India and urged citizens to avoid all travel to Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: As India-Canada relations worsens, here's expert advise for Indian diaspora New Delhi has been unhappy over Sikh separatist activity in Canada for quite some time with the latest incident threatening both diplomatic and trade ties. Following the claims – vehemently rejected by India – both countries had ejected senior diplomats.

"Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau told the House of Commons on Monday.

Justin Trudeau however insisted on Tuesday that Canada was "not looking to provoke or escalate" the situation. Speaking to reporters, he demanded that India treat the allegations with "utmost seriousness".

“Allegations of the Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated. Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister, and were completely rejected," the MEA retorted in a statement on Tuesday.

“Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," it added.

