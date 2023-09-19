India-Canada row: Canada worked closely with the US on the intelligence which pointed towards "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, news agency Reuters quoted Canadian government source on Tuesday. This comes a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said intelligence agencies were actively pursuing credible allegations linking India with the shooting.

"We've been working with the US very closely including on the public disclosure yesterday," the source said. The evidence in Canada's possession would be shared "in due course", said the official who did not give a name due to the sensitivity of the information.

The agency also mentioned a second source who said that Canada's decision to hit the pause button on the trade deal and delay of the trade missions were due to the concerns around India's possible role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

US expressed concerns on the allegations

US on Tuesday expressed concerns over the allegations by Justin Trudeau and said it is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice. "We have been in close contact with our Canadian colleagues about this. We're quite concerned about the allegations. We think it's important there is a full and open investigation and we would urge the Indian Government to cooperate with that investigation," the official told reporters at a news briefing.

The government of India has denied the allegations by the Canadian PM and called them "absurd" and "motivated". “We have seen and rejected the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated...We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to the rule of law," the statement said.