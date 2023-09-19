Canada worked closely with US on allegations of Indian link to Khalistani terrorist's killing: Report1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 10:30 PM IST
India-Canada row: Canada worked closely with the US on the intelligence which pointed towards "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, news agency Reuters quoted Canadian government source on Tuesday. This comes a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said intelligence agencies were actively pursuing credible allegations linking India with the shooting.