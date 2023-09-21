NIA announces cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of five Babbar Khalsa International operatives in India-Canada crackdown.

India-Canada News: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday intensified its crackdown on Khalistani terrorists by announcing cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of five Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives, including Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias "Rinda" and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias "Landa".

The federal agency announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh each for Rinda and Landa and ₹5 lakh each for Parminder Singh Kaira alias “Pattu", Satnam Singh alias “Satbir Singh" alias “Satta" and Yadvinder Singh alias “Yadda".

The NIA's announcement came a day after PM Justin Trudeau made a bombshell statement on Tuesday accusing the Indian government agency of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year. However, India rejected the claims and later expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move.

All you need to know about Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias ‘Landa’ 1) Lakhbir Singh Landa is a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab. Now, it is believed that Landa is residing in Canada's Alberta. He fled to Canada in 2017, according to HT reports.

2) He is a close aide of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh. After settling down in Canada, Landa joined hands with the pro-Khalistan terror organization ‘BKI’.

3) In July 2011, the first case was registered against Landa for a murder under the Arms Act at Harike Pattan. Since then, a total of 18 criminal cases have been registered against him including murder, drug smuggling, etc.

4) Before he fled to Canada, the Punjab Police had registered the last case against him under kidnapping charges in Moga, HT reported.

5) Some media reports stated that Lakhbir Singh was a main conspirator of the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

Also Read: Live updates on India-Canada news 6) Besides this, it is also believed that Landa is a key conspirator in planting an improvised explosive device (IED) under a sub-inspector's car in Amritsar.

7) The NIA had opened the case in 2022 when it became clear that terrorist groups and foreign-based terrorist components were collaborating with leaders and members of organized crime gangs operating in the country's northern states to carry out targeted executions and other crimes, as per HT reports.

8) In a case connected to the BKI's terrorist activities intended to sabotage India's peace and communal harmony and create terror in the state of Punjab, the NIA claims that and four other people are sought. The complaint was filed early this year.