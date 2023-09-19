Canada's allegations against India over the killing of a Khalistan supporter could strain the US-India partnership.

Canada’s allegations regarding the Indian government’s involvement in the fatal shooting of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada could be the most significant test of the strength of the US-India partnership since early 2000s, said US-based senior Defence Analyst Derek J. Grossman on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the National security and Indo-Pacific analyst at RAND Corporation wrote, “Canada’s bombshell accusation today against India could be a most significant test of the strength of US-India partnership since the early 2000s."

“That said, the US will pull out all the stops to keep India close by its side to help counter China, which could mean staying out of this mess," the analyst further said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An economics professor at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, Vivek Dehejia also termed Canada's allegations against India ‘explosive’, ANI reported.

“These are explosive allegations by Trudeau against India, as yet unproven. The already frayed bilateral relationship will take a nose dive, and the Indo-Canadian diaspora will be driven by this. Best for all of us to take a pause till the facts are known," Dehejia wrote on X.

Meanwhile, South Asia Institute Director at the Wilson Center, Michael Kugelman, also said Canada’s allegations against India are a “reflection of a highly fraught relationship." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Canadians didn’t go about this quietly. Trudeau made the direct accusation while speaking before the House of Commons, and his government publicly identified an Indian diplomat it expelled as the head of Indian intel in Canada," Kugelman said.

Also Read: Live updates on India-Canada news Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expelled a top Indian diplomat as he accused the Indian government agents of killing Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year.

However, India has rejected allegations by Canada. “We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated...We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to the rule of law," the statement said.

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}