Canadian college offers housing for Indian students amid protest; Trudeau aims food price reduction: Report1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Canadian authorities assist Indian students protesting inflation and a housing crisis; college reaches agreement with students.
Canadian authorities intervened to offer assistance to Indian students who have been protesting against inflation and are experiencing a housing crisis. The protests started in the second week of September on the campus of Canadore College in North Bay, Ontario.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message