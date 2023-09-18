Canadian authorities intervened to offer assistance to Indian students who have been protesting against inflation and are experiencing a housing crisis. The protests started in the second week of September on the campus of Canadore College in North Bay, Ontario. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, three days later, the college administration and students reached an agreement, with the latter promising to take their requests for inexpensive housing into account, according to Indian Express reports.

The protesting students in Canada had been residing in tents near the college grounds. Over 3,500 foreign students arrived in Canada at the beginning of the new academic year, which starts in September. Students found it difficult to locate reasonable lodging due to high rents and North Bay's small size.

The Montreal Youth Students’ Organization (MYSO) supported the protesting Indian students in Canada and termed the situation as a ‘housing crisis’.

“All of the Canadore students involved in the demonstrations this week at the Commerce Court Campus are currently being housed. We will provide more updates next week," said a spokesperson for the college as quoted by Indian Express.

The MYSO also assured that accommodation will be arranged for the Indian students at affordable prices and full fees will be refunded if students wish to transfer elsewhere, the report added.

Following the protests, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also emphasized relief for students struggling with the increasing cost of living.

