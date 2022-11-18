Canadian delegation to visit India to explore collaboration with Indian businesses.

Visiting companies will explore potential partnerships with the objective of enhancing trade in both Canada and in India and complimenting India’s efforts to accelerate urban development, improving quality of life, sanitation, providing wastewater solutions and stimulating economic growth
NEW DELHI: Representatives from 22 Canadian companies will visit India during 21-25 November to explore collaboration opportunities with Indian businesses in urban infrastructure and water, wastewater management space, said the High Commission of Canada on Friday.
The delegation will visit Delhi, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Mumbai to engage with business and government leaders. The visit has been organized by the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service (TCS) of Global Affairs Canada, in collaboration with the Province of Quebec.
“Visiting senior company representatives will explore potential partnerships with the objective of enhancing trade in both Canada and in India and complimenting India’s efforts to accelerate urban development, improving quality of life, sanitation, providing wastewater solutions and stimulating economic growth in cities across India," the Canadian High Commission added.
The Canadian companies will present their technologies, solutions and services in sectors such as artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT), water and wastewater management, energy management, e-governance and capacity building services, architecture and engineering.
“The visit by the delegation of Canadian urban infrastructure and water & wastewater companies is an excellent opportunity to explore ways of using technology created in Canada in the development of Indian smart cities. Canada is among the top ranked countries in the world for high-level scientific research in sectors related to smart cities," said High Commissioner for Canada to India, Cameron MacKay.
The delegation comprises Canadian companies which have an established presence in India as well as those are exploring the Indian market for the first time.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.