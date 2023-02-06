Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on 2-day visit to India, to hold talks with Jaishankar. What's on the agenda?
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will begin a two-day visit to India on Monday to hold wide-ranging talks with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. The talks between the two foreign ministers will be held on Monday evening.
Canadian Foreign Minister will begin a two-day visit to India on Monday. She is slated to hold wide-ranging talks with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar as the two nations look to deepen bilateral ties. Joly will also engage with key stakeholders in India's business and civil society communities regarding Canada's robust agenda with India under the Indo-Pacific Strategy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×