Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to visit India from 6-7 Feb
Canada and India have deep ties built on shared democratic values and a long-standing friendship. The wide-ranging bilateral cooperation between Canada and India spans the fields of science and technology, finance, education, defence and security.
Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly on Saturday (local time) announced that she will embark on her first official trip to India from February 6 to 7 to deepen bilateral ties and foster stronger partnerships, according to Government of Canada press release.
