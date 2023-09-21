Canadian High Commission in India remains operational despite Nijjar killing row1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Canadian High Commission in India assures operational continuity amidst heightened tensions; diplomats facing threats.
The Canadian High Commission and consulates in India are operational and continue to serve clients, the High Commission said on Thursday, adding that Global Affairs Canada continuously monitors the safety and security of “our missions and personnel as we maintain a strict security protocol to respond to any events."