Canadian High Commission in India remains operational despite Nijjar killing row

The Canadian High Commission and consulates in India are operational and continue to serve clients, the High Commission said on Thursday, adding that Global Affairs Canada continuously monitors the safety and security of “our missions and personnel as we maintain a strict security protocol to respond to any events." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In light of the current environment where tensions have heightened, we are taking action to ensure the safety of our diplomats. With some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms, Global Affairs Canada is assessing its staff in India," the Canadian High Commission said.

“All of our locations are staffed by diplomats and locally engaged staff to ensure business and operational continuity," it added as quoted by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It further said that Global Affairs Canada will continue to take all appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of all our personnel, including locally engaged staff, and to protect our operations in India, ANI reported.

“In the context of respect for obligations under the Vienna conventions, we expect India to provide for the security of our accredited diplomats and consular officers in India, just as we are for theirs here," it said.

Indo-Canada relations dipped after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday alleged that the Indian government was behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Live updates on India-Canada news Najjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. The allegations made by the Canadian Prime Minister and foreign minister were rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs in India which dubbed the statements as absurd.

"We have seen and rejected the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as well as the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of the Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated" the statement said.

On Wednesday, Indian nationals in Canada, and those planning on traveling to the country were advised to exercise caution. Indian nationals and Indian students in Canada were advised to avoid traveling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen growing anti-India activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)