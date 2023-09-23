Amid the Canada-India row, federal ministers and politicians have denounced a video in which Hindus, staying in Canada were threatened. Canada's top federal public safety officials and politicians asserted that Hindus are “safe and welcome".

However, neither the government body nor the politicians singled out the video by name.

According to Dominic LeBlanc, Canada’s minister of public safety said that the "circulation of an online hate video targeting Hindu Canadians runs contrary to the values we hold dear as Canadians".

Read all the LIVE updates on India-Canada story here

LeBlanc on the X platform wrote, "There is no place for acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear".

In a viral hate video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the pro-Khalistan group asked Hindus from Canada to “go back to India".

Also read: 'Don't need to prove your patriotism...': SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal supports singer Shubh amid India-Canada row

“Acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in this country and only serve to divide us," the Department said in a separate post on X.

“We urge all Canadians to respect one another and follow the rule of law. Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities," the CBC said.

Also read: Former US official compares Canada with ‘ant’ and India with ‘elephant’

Pannun released the video shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations on September 18 of the “potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

LeBlanc’s sentiment was echoed by New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

“Conservatives condemn these comments against our Hindu neighbours and friends. Hindus have made invaluable contributions to every part of our country and will always be welcome here," Poilievre said.

Also read: India-Canada row: Why Justin Trudeau might not condemn Khalistan extremism

Yesterday, Indo-Canadian lawmaker Chandra Arya from Trudeau's party expressed dismay at the “glorification of terrorism" and hate crime targeting Hindus in the name of “freedom of expression" in Canada.

Canada’s Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan also posted on X: “To Hindu Canadians and Indians from all backgrounds: Anyone who says you do not deserve to be safe & welcomed in your home, does not embody the values of freedom and kindness we hold dear as Canadians. Do not let others de-legitimise or question your place and love for Canada."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!