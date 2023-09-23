Canadian ministers denounce 'online hate video' against Hindus1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Canadian politicians denounce hate video targeting Hindus, asserting that they are safe and welcome in Canada.
Amid the Canada-India row, federal ministers and politicians have denounced a video in which Hindus, staying in Canada were threatened. Canada's top federal public safety officials and politicians asserted that Hindus are “safe and welcome".
