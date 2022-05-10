Canadian order on news intermediaries a big boost for Indian publishers

A recent Canadian order on news intermediaries like Google has come as a big boost to Indian newspapers and its digital news editions in their fight against the monopolist exploitation of its news content by Google. Prominent Indian newspapers and its digital editions have been representing against the said abuse of its monopoly and position by Google. According to newspaper sources, Google earns a huge amount of advertisement revenues on the content generated by the digital editions of these newspapers. However, there is no fair payback or sharing of revenues by Google in this regard, causing huge financial losses to the news publishers in India.

