Canadian PM calls Modi for vaccine supply

NEW DELHI: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday telephoned his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi seeking covid-19 vaccine supplies and lauding India’s role as the pharmacy of the world.

During the conversation, the two leaders also discussed global economic recovery after the pandemic and challenges posed by climate change.

“Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery," Modi said in a Twitter post.

A readout of the conversation from Modi’s office later said: “Prime Minister Trudeau informed Prime Minister Modi about Canada's requirements of COVID-19 vaccines from India. Prime Minister assured the Canadian PM that India would do its best to support Canada's vaccination efforts, just as it had done for many other countries already."

“Expressing his appreciation, Prime Minister Trudeau said that if the world managed to conquer COVID-19, it would be significantly because of India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi's leadership in sharing this capacity with the world. Prime Minister thanked PM Trudeau for his sentiments."

India has so far sent vaccines to a number of countries — both as gifts as well as on a commercial basis. Some of the countries include the Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia and Cambodia besides India’s immediate neighbours.

“The two leaders also reiterated the common perspective shared by India and Canada on many important geo-political issues. They agreed to continue the close collaboration between both countries in fighting global challenges like Climate Change and the economic impacts of the pandemic," the Indian statement added.

