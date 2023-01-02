Canadian PM Justin Trudeau extends condolences to PM Modi on his mother’s death

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau extends condolences to PM Modi on his mother’s death2 min read . 03:39 PM IST
- Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am on 30 December at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday extended condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the death of his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at 100 years old.
"Sophie and I are sending our deepest condolences to @NarendraModi as he mourns the passing of his mother, Heeraben. At this difficult time, we’re keeping the Prime Minister and his family in our thoughts," tweeted Justin Trudeau.
Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am on 30 December at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.
In a heartfelt note, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."
"It is very sad to know about the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s respected Heeraben. The mother is the first friend and teacher of a person’s life, the pain of losing them is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world," tweeted Union home minister Amit Shah.
"Deeply pained by the passing away of Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one’s life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!," said Defence minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet.
Senior Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi too offered his condolences.
"The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Mrs. Heeraben is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family," he tweeted.
US President Joe Biden has sent his deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the loss of his mother.
"Jill and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben Modi. Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time," he said.
