Canadian PM Trudeau's plane still not fixed, backup aircraft on way to India1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 07:47 AM IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's airplane, which experienced technical issues, is still not fixed in India. Trudeau may have to wait for repairs or fly home on a backup plane.
Even after a day, the airplane of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau which developed some technical snags is still not fixed. The delegation of Canada was scheduled to return on Sunday after attending the two-day G20 Summit in India.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message