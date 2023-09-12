Canadian PM Trudeau's plane still not fixed, backup aircraft on way to India

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's airplane, which experienced technical issues, is still not fixed in India. Trudeau may have to wait for repairs or fly home on a backup plane.

Even after a day, the airplane of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau which developed some technical snags is still not fixed. The delegation of Canada was scheduled to return on Sunday after attending the two-day G20 Summit in India.

Trudeau needs to stay back in India till the engineering team on the ground rectifies the issue, the officials from the airport earlier told news agency ANI.

A backup plane and spare parts are en route to India for the Canadian Prime Minister. He will either fly home on the backup plane or wait for the original plane to be repaired, said a government official, speaking to Bloomberg on condition they weren't named.

Justin Trudeau landed in New Delhi on Friday for the G20 Summit and he was received by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The G20 Summit under India's presidency concluded successfully on Sunday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not very popular in India owing to his non-committal attitude against the pro-Khalistan activists in Canada.

During the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Justin Trudeau met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various aspects of the India-Canada relationship. Justin Trudeau even addressed a press conference after the summit where he spoke on various issues including the Khalistan issue.

When asked about the Khalistani issue, Trudeau said, “I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada."

“The flip side of it, we also highlighted the importance of respecting the rule of law and we did talk about foreign interference...," the Canadian PM said.

"India is an extraordinarily important economy in the world and an important partner to Canada" Trudeau added.

Canada's administration has repeatedly used things like freedom of expression and peaceful protest to defend anti-India activities in the country.

“Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest and it is extremely important to us.. at the same time we are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred," Justin Trudeau said.