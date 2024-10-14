Canadian police disclose details of India’s link to Nijjar killing after MEA action: What has happened so far

  • Canadian police disclose details of India's link to Nijjar killing after MEA action: What has happened so far

Livemint
Updated14 Oct 2024, 10:28 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A sign outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple is seen after the killing on its grounds in June 2023 of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 18, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A sign outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple is seen after the killing on its grounds in June 2023 of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 18, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo(REUTERS)

Amid the Indian government's decision to withdraw its high commissioner and other “targeted diplomats and officials” from Canada on Monday, tensions between India and Canada have escalated.

The Ministry of External Affairs also released an official statement saying “...baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable.”

"It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau Government's actions endangered their safety," the ministry's statement read.

Apart from this, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and asked them to leave the country by or before 11.59 pm (IST).

Earlier in the day, India summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires after the Ministry of External Affairs, stating they “received a diplomatic communication from Canada” over the 2023 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Canadian police said that investigations have revealed that Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada leveraged their official positions to engage in clandestine activities, such as collecting information for the Government of India, either directly or through their proxies and others individuals who acted voluntarily or through coercion.

The Canadian Police said, “Over the past few years, and more recently, law enforcement agencies in Canada, including the RCMP, have successfully investigated and charged a significant number of individuals for their direct involvement in homicides, extortions and other criminal acts of violence.”

"Evidence also shows that a wide variety of entities in Canada and abroad have been used by agents of the Government of India to collect information. Some of these individuals and businesses were coerced and threatened into working for the Government of India. The information collected for the Government of India is then used to target members of the South Asian community," it added.

"This evidence was presented directly to Government of India officials, urging their cooperation in stemming the violence and requesting our law enforcement agencies work together to address these issues," it said.

More to come…

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 10:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCanadian police disclose details of India’s link to Nijjar killing after MEA action: What has happened so far

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.30
    03:56 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.49%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Wipro share price

    549.45
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    20.5 (3.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    165.40
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    2.2 (1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,692.75
    03:54 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    47 (2.86%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    03:51 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,212.10
    03:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    70.95 (1.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.45 (0.89%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,184.45
    03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -387.9 (-8.48%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,102.95
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -81.3 (-6.87%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,518.80
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -170.45 (-4.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    388.75
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    27.75 (7.69%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    316.05
    03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.9 (5.65%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.00
    03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    9.65 (5.15%)

    Raymond share price

    1,682.85
    03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    79.95 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.