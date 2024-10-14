Amid the Indian government's decision to withdraw its high commissioner and other “targeted diplomats and officials" from Canada on Monday, tensions between India and Canada have escalated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of External Affairs also released an official statement saying “...baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable."

"It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau Government's actions endangered their safety," the ministry's statement read.

Apart from this, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and asked them to leave the country by or before 11.59 pm (IST).

Earlier in the day, India summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires after the Ministry of External Affairs, stating they “received a diplomatic communication from Canada" over the 2023 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Canadian police said that investigations have revealed that Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada leveraged their official positions to engage in clandestine activities, such as collecting information for the Government of India, either directly or through their proxies and others individuals who acted voluntarily or through coercion.

The Canadian Police said, “Over the past few years, and more recently, law enforcement agencies in Canada, including the RCMP, have successfully investigated and charged a significant number of individuals for their direct involvement in homicides, extortions and other criminal acts of violence."

"Evidence also shows that a wide variety of entities in Canada and abroad have been used by agents of the Government of India to collect information. Some of these individuals and businesses were coerced and threatened into working for the Government of India. The information collected for the Government of India is then used to target members of the South Asian community," it added.

"This evidence was presented directly to Government of India officials, urging their cooperation in stemming the violence and requesting our law enforcement agencies work together to address these issues," it said.