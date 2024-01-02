External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that Canadian politics have given space to Khalistani forces and also allowed them to indulge in activities that adversely impact bilateral relations between India and Canada.

The Minister further expressed concern that these actions are not in the interest of either Canada or India. In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash, EAM Jaishankar said, "The issue at heart is the fact that in Canadian politics, these Khalistani forces have been given a lot of space and have been allowed to indulge in activities which I think are damaging to the relationship, clearly not in India's interest, and not in Canada's interest either. But unfortunately, that is the state of their politics," EAM Jaishankar said. The External Affairs Minister also clarified that the G20 summit in New Delhi had no relation to the Khalistani issue in Canada. "Getting everybody around on a G20 has nothing to do with the Khalistan issue in Canada. The Khalistan issue is not new. The Khalistan issue has existed for years...I can explain my government, my prime minister, and my book. It's not for me to speculate on other Prime Ministers," he said while speaking to ANI.

Diplomatic relations between India and Canada are facing a significant strain due to pro-Khalistan lobby in Canada threatening Indian diplomats posted in the country, raising concerns about the future of the bilateral partnership.

The ties between India and Canada hit rock bottom after Trudeau accused Indian agents of conspiring to kill Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. New Delhi rejected the charges as “absurd."

Recently, Canada-based gangster and Babbar Khalsa International leader Lakhbir Singh Landa was declared an “individual terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), it stated that Landa was closely associated with Canada-based pro-Khalistan elements including Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, and Khalistan Tiger Force leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar among others

The Khalistan movement is outlawed in India and considered a national security threat by the government; a number of groups associated with the movement are listed as "terrorist organisations" under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

(With inputs from ANI)

