‘Canadian politics have given space to Khalistani forces’: EAM Jaishankar on India-Canada relations
S Jaishankar in an interview with ANI expressed concern over Khalistani forces being given space in Canadian politics and engaging in activities that harm bilateral relations. He emphasized that these actions are detrimental to both India and Canada.
Diplomatic relations between India and Canada are facing a significant strain due to pro-Khalistan lobby in Canada threatening Indian diplomats posted in the country, raising concerns about the future of the bilateral partnership.
The ties between India and Canada hit rock bottom after Trudeau accused Indian agents of conspiring to kill Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. New Delhi rejected the charges as “absurd."
Recently, Canada-based gangster and Babbar Khalsa International leader Lakhbir Singh Landa was declared an “individual terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), it stated that Landa was closely associated with Canada-based pro-Khalistan elements including Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, and Khalistan Tiger Force leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar among others
The Khalistan movement is outlawed in India and considered a national security threat by the government; a number of groups associated with the movement are listed as "terrorist organisations" under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
(With inputs from ANI)
