Meanwhile, in another development, the Patiala House Court earlier this month granted one-day transit remand of Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters Ankit Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary to Punjab police in connection with the murder case of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Chief metropolitan magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria granted the transit remand of Ankit Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mansa Police for investigating the murder. They were produced before the Court after the custody of the Delhi Police ended. They were arrested by Delhi Police in an Arms Act case, according to news agency ANI report.

