This is the second time Drake paid tribute to the Punjabi singer-rapper, as just last month Drake played some songs by the late Sidhu Moose Wala on his radio show
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Canadian rapper Drake paid homage to the late Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab on May 29. This is the second time Drake paid tribute to the Punjabi singer-rapper, as just last month Drake played some songs by the Punjabi singer on his radio show. The Canadian rapper wore a T-shirt with Sidhu Moose Wala's picture on it as he performed at a concert in Canada on July 28, notably, July 29 marks two months since Sidhu Moose Wala's death.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Canadian rapper Drake paid homage to the late Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab on May 29. This is the second time Drake paid tribute to the Punjabi singer-rapper, as just last month Drake played some songs by the Punjabi singer on his radio show. The Canadian rapper wore a T-shirt with Sidhu Moose Wala's picture on it as he performed at a concert in Canada on July 28, notably, July 29 marks two months since Sidhu Moose Wala's death.
Sidhu Moose Wala's name is visibly written below his picture, along with his birth and death years, 1993 to 2022 on Drake's T-shirt. Incidentally, a picture of Drake in the T-shirt was shared on the Sidhu Moose Wala's Instagram page. Just last month, Drake, in his own radio show, paid a beautiful tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on the air, playing several of the dead Punjabi singer's songs.
Sidhu Moose Wala's name is visibly written below his picture, along with his birth and death years, 1993 to 2022 on Drake's T-shirt. Incidentally, a picture of Drake in the T-shirt was shared on the Sidhu Moose Wala's Instagram page. Just last month, Drake, in his own radio show, paid a beautiful tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on the air, playing several of the dead Punjabi singer's songs.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Meanwhile, in another development, the Patiala House Court earlier this month granted one-day transit remand of Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters Ankit Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary to Punjab police in connection with the murder case of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Chief metropolitan magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria granted the transit remand of Ankit Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mansa Police for investigating the murder. They were produced before the Court after the custody of the Delhi Police ended. They were arrested by Delhi Police in an Arms Act case, according to news agency ANI report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, in another development, the Patiala House Court earlier this month granted one-day transit remand of Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters Ankit Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary to Punjab police in connection with the murder case of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Chief metropolitan magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria granted the transit remand of Ankit Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mansa Police for investigating the murder. They were produced before the Court after the custody of the Delhi Police ended. They were arrested by Delhi Police in an Arms Act case, according to news agency ANI report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, the Punjab police, while seeking permission to arrest the accused persons, submitted that these two accused directly participated in the murder of Moose Wala. Their arrest warrant has been issued by Mansa Court and custody is required for its further investigation, as per the report.
Additionally, the Punjab police, while seeking permission to arrest the accused persons, submitted that these two accused directly participated in the murder of Moose Wala. Their arrest warrant has been issued by Mansa Court and custody is required for its further investigation, as per the report.