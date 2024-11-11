Canadian scribe slams country’s ‘hypocritical’ approach to ‘Khalistani menace’, says, ‘Hindu temple attack is…’

Canadian journalist Terry Milewski criticized Canada's hypocritical handling of the Khalistani issue, calling it a national disgrace. He condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton 

Updated11 Nov 2024, 08:27 AM IST
Sikh separatist activists with the Khalistan movement tear an Indian flag as they protest outside the Consulate General of India in Toronto,
Sikh separatist activists with the Khalistan movement tear an Indian flag as they protest outside the Consulate General of India in Toronto,(AFP)

Amid the rising diplomatic tensions between Canada and India over the Khalistani issue, Canadian journalist Terry Milewski criticized country's "hypocritical" approach in handling the issue.

Speaking to ANI, Milewski said, "I have been saying for 20 years that Canada has been hypocritical in its approach to the Khalistani menace. The Khalistan issue, as it's been treated by Canada over the years, has been a national disgrace."

On the Australia Today controversy, he said, "All you have to do is click on the site and see if it's blocked. I can tell you that it's not; it hasn't been since the very beginning... It hasn't been blocked, it hasn't been banned, it hasn't been censored. Australia Today is an excellent publication. They serve the Indian diaspora in Australia very well. They and their supposed defenders have been fooled..."

"The only problem with access to the site is if you insist on getting it only on Facebook. But if you just go to the site, there's no problem. The issue is a long-standing commercial negotiation, a difference of opinion between Facebook and Canadian regulators, who insist that content creators should be paid..." he added.

‘Extremely disturbing,’ Milewski on Hindu Sabha Temple attack

Milewski also condemned the recent Khalistani attack on Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, “This is extremely disturbing, and it arises from the utter folly of Canadian politicians over 40 years,” and added, "It is an open aggression by Khalistanis aimed at Hindu temples in this case, and it is extremely worrying..."

Diplomatic tensions between Canada and India have been escalating, particularly after Canada accused India of being involved in the killing of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani separatist labeled as a terrorist by India. New Delhi has firmly rejected these accusations, describing them as "absurd" and "politically motivated." The strained relations worsened further after a recent Khalistani attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 08:27 AM IST
