Canadian youth cautious about travelling abroad due to Ukraine-Russia war: Study

A new study by the IRCC has reviewed the travelling habits of Canadian youth. IRCC's 2022 International Experience Canada research revealed that the main reason for not travelling was financial barriers. Although the pandemic increased the desire to travel for some, many remained cautious about travelling abroad due to factors like the Ukraine-Russia conflict. This report compiled the opinions of over 2,500 Canadian youth and over 1,000 Canadian parents (acquired through a quantitative survey).
On future travel plans, the study revealed that coronavirus safety was a top factor among both youth and parents. Additionally, the most common barriers to future international travel included work responsibilities, finances, the cost of travelling, and travel companionship as a means of making travel safer for children.
IRCC’s research also highlighted that 86% of Canadian youth travel for leisure or business. Roughly 40% of youth respondents have travelled to work, study, or volunteer abroad.
Speaking about the benefits of international travel, the respondents asserted that get the opportunity to learn about new cultures, have an adventure, and experience personal growth.
64% of surveyed youth were eager to display international experience to employers but only 53% believed international experience eventually improved their Canadian job prospects.
The research also sought the opinions of youth with mobility or hearing impairments, LGBTQ2+ youth, youth women in STEM, and Indigenous youth.
According to youth with impairments, they were more apprehensive about Covidand the maintenance of public health measures.
While indigenous youth in remote/northern locations cited distance and family/community connections as strong barriers to international travel.
Future desire to travel/participate in the Internation Experience Canada Programme:
Close to three-quarters (74%) of youth respondents stated that they were "very or somewhat likely" to travel, particularly for leisure or business, once the pandemic was over.
However, 39% noted that because of the pandemic, there are certain countries where they would no longer consider living in.
"The likelihood of future participation in an IEC-like program among youth came in at 30%," CEC News reported.
Moreover, 56% of surveyed youth indicated a lack of understanding regarding getting started with working, volunteering, or studying outside of Canada. Whereas 49% of respondents expressed skepticism about getting a secure job abroad.
