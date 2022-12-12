Canadian youth cautious about travelling abroad due to Ukraine-Russia war: Study

A new study by the IRCC has reviewed the travelling habits of Canadian youth. IRCC's 2022 International Experience Canada research revealed that the main reason for not travelling was financial barriers. Although the pandemic increased the desire to travel for some, many remained cautious about travelling abroad due to factors like the Ukraine-Russia conflict. This report compiled the opinions of over 2,500 Canadian youth and over 1,000 Canadian parents (acquired through a quantitative survey).

