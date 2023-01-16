Canara Bank hikes debit card service charges on all card variants

The public sector lender Canara Bank has hiked its debit card service charges on various card types. As per the official notification of the bank, the new service charges will go into effect on 13.02.2023. The bank has hiked service charges on the yearly annual fee, replacement of cards, debit card inactivity fee and charges for SMS alerts. “The service charges mentioned above are exclusive of taxes. Applicable taxes will be collected extra. The revised service charges will come into effect from 13.02.2023," said Canara Bank in a statement.

