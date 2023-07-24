Canara Bank was top lender to public sector cos in FY231 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:10 PM IST
The finance minister informed the Lok Sabha that public sector banks (PSBs) will have to take steps to adopt a focused approach on ease of service delivery and customer protection.
NEW DELHI : Public Sector Banks (PSBs) lent ₹4.12 trillion to state-backed corporations and public sector undertakings during 2022-23, down from ₹4.93 trillion during the previous year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Parliament in a written response on Monday.
