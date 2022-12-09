Cancer cases projected to increase by 12.8% in India: Govt2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 04:58 PM IST
Modern facilities for medical, surgical, and diagnostic care are available at 22 AIIMS across India
Modern facilities for medical, surgical, and diagnostic care are available at 22 AIIMS across India
Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister for Health, told the Lok Sabha on Friday that the estimated number of cancer cases in the nation in 2020 was 13,92,179, and that it is expected to rise by 12.8%. He based this information on data from the National Cancer Registry Program.