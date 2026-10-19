Cancer drugs to get cheaper in India from November 9: Full list of 137 medicines and how much you could actually save

Anti-cancer drugs are set to become cheaper in India from November 9. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement that as many as 137 cancer drugs have been included in the Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR), in a bid to make treatment more affordable.

With the latest notification, the medicines, which include immunotherapy drugs used for treating over 20 types of cancer, as well as for breast, prostate, colon, ovarian and cervical cancer, will be subject to the price changes from November 9.

"The MRP of widely used anti-cancer drugs such as Pembrolizumab, Durvalumab and Osimertinib is expected become more accessible for cancer patients," the ministry said in a press release.

The latest decision builds on price controls introduced in 2019 on 42 anti-cancer drugs that cut prices by as much as 90%.

India to slash prices of cancer drugs: How much you could save now? The ministry said the intervention is expected to bring down the MRP of the identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs by up to 70 percent, depending on their existing price structures.

Trade margins on the drugs will be limited to 30 percent of the maximum retail price, the ministry added.

"NPPA has capped trade margin at 30% of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), in accordance with Paragraph 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013," the ministry said, adding, "This measure is expected to bring significant relief to the many patients and families affected by cancer, who often face high financial burden due to high cost of treatment."

The revised prices will take effect on November 9, 2026.

Calculation of prices: Maximum Retail Price (MRP) = Price to Stockist/Price to Distributor (PTS/PTD) x { 1 + (TM/ (100 − TM)) } + Applicable GST

Where TM = Trade Margin not exceeding 30

Where PTS/PTD = PTS/PTD for the month of March-2026

Example: For a non-scheduled anti-cancer formulation:

Current MRP : ₹300 + Applicable GST

PTS/PTD: ₹70

Maximum allowable revised MRP as per formula given in official notification shall be:

₹70x{1+(30/(100−30))} = ₹100 + Applicable GST

Full list of 137 cancer drugs to get cheaper from Nov 9 According to the ministry, the 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs include:

1. Immunotherapy drugs used for treating over 20 type of cancers

2. Denosumab used by breast and prostate cancer patients

3. Pegfilgrastim used to prevent neutropenia in cancer patients

4. Bevacizumab, an approved drug to treat colon, ovarian, and cervical cancer.

Sr. No. Name of the Drug Sr. No. Name of the Drug 1 Abemaciclib 70 Lenvatinib 2 Abiraterone acetate 71 Lomustine 3 Acalabrutinib 72 Lorlatinib 4 Afatinib 73 Lymphoseek kit 5 Alectinib 74 Megestrol 6 Alpelisib 75 Midostrurin 7 Amivantamab 76 Mirvetuximab soravtansine 8 Anastrazole 77 Mitomycin 9 Apalutamide 78 Mitoxantrone 10 Asciminib 79 Nelarabine 11 Atezolizumab 80 Netupitant 12 Avelumab 81 Nilotinib 13 Axitinib 82 Nimotuzumab 14 Azacitidine 83 Nintedanib 15 Belantamab Mafodotin 84 Niraparib 16 Bevacizumab 85 Nivolumab 17 Bosutinib 86 Obinutuzumab 18 Brentuximab Vedotin 87 Ofatumumab 19 Brigatinib 88 Olaparib 20 Busulfan 89 Osimertinib 21 Cabazitaxel 90 Palbociclib 22 Cabozantinib (S) – Maleate 91 Panitumumab (Vectibix) 23 Capmatinib 92 Pazopanib (as Hydrochloride) 24 Carfilzomib 93 Pegasparginase 25 Carmustine 94 Pegfilgrastim 26 Ceritinib 95 Pegylated interferon Alpha 2B 27 Cetuximab 96 Pembrolizumab 28 Cladribine 97 Pemetrexed 29 Clofarabine 98 Pertuzumab 30 Crizotinib 99 Pertuzumab + Trastuzumab 31 Cytarabine 100 Plerixafor 32 Dabrafenib 101 Polatuzumab Vedotin 33 Dacomitinib 102 Pomalidomide 34 Daratumumab 103 Ramucirumab 35 Darolutamide 104 Regorafenib 36 Dasatinib 105 Relugolix 37 Datopotamab Deruxtecan 106 Ribociclib 38 Decitabine 107 Rucaparib 39 Degarelix 108 Ruxolitinib 40 Denosumab 109 Selpercatinib 41 Dostarlimab 110 Selumetinib 42 Durvalumab 111 Serplulimab 43 Elranatamab 112 Sotorasib 44 Enfortumab vedotin 113 Sunitinib 45 Entrectinib 114 Talquetamab 46 Enzalutamide 115 Teclistamab 47 Epirubicin 116 Tegafur + Uracil 48 Erdafitinib 117 Tegafur, Gimeracil and Oteracil 49 Eribulin mesylate 118 Temsirolimus 50 Erlotinib 119 Tepotinibe 51 Estramustine 120 Thiotepa 52 Everolimus 121 Tislelizumab 53 Exemestane 122 Tocilizumab 54 Fludarabine 123 Topotecan 55 Fulvestrant 124 Toripalimab 56 Gilteritinib 125 Trabectedin 57 Goserelin acetate 126 Trametinib 58 Ibritumomab 127 Tremelimumab 59 Ibrutinib 128 Treosulfan 60 Idelalisib 129 Trifluridine + Tipiracil 61 Ifosfamide & Mesna 130 Triptorelin 62 Nivolumab and Relatimab 131 Tucatinib 63 Pegylated Liposomal Irinotecan 132 Vemurafenib 64 Inotuzumab Ozogamicin 133 Venetoclax 65 Interferon Alpha 2B 134 Vinorelbine tartrate 66 Ipilimumab 135 Vorasidenib 67 Ivosidenib 136 Zanubrutinib 68 Lapatanib 137 Zolbetuximab 69 Lazertinib

The ministry said the measure for TMR on anti-cancer drugs aims to control excessive trade margins in the distribution and retail channel while safeguarding legitimate manufacturer revenues and preventing artificial market shortages.

Pharmaceutical companies will be required to maintain current production and supply levels for the notified formulations to ensure timely and uninterrupted access for patients.

Govt's directive for sellers and buyers: How to check revised prices In a directive to sellers and buyers of these anti-cancer drugs, the ministry said:

1. All manufacturers will be required to inform NPPA of their revised prices within 7 days of publication of the Gazette notification.

2. Manufacturers will be required to display the price lists on their website and widely disseminate to all retailers and hospitals.

3. All the retailers and hospitals shall charge reduced prices effective 9th November, 2026 and display the revised prices in their pharmacies.

4. Hospitals shall also prominently display revised prices on their websites.