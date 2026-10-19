Cancer drugs to get cheaper in India from November 9: Full list of 137 medicines and how much you could actually save

Anti-cancer drugs are set to become cheaper in India from November 9. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement that as many as 137 cancer drugs have been included in the Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR), in a bid to make treatment more affordable.
With the latest notification, the medicines, which include immunotherapy drugs used for treating over 20 types of cancer, as well as for breast, prostate, colon, ovarian and cervical cancer, will be subject to the price changes from November 9.
"The MRP of widely used anti-cancer drugs such as Pembrolizumab, Durvalumab and Osimertinib is expected become more accessible for cancer patients," the ministry said in a press release.
The latest decision builds on price controls introduced in 2019 on 42 anti-cancer drugs that cut prices by as much as 90%.
The ministry said the intervention is expected to bring down the MRP of the identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs by up to 70 percent, depending on their existing price structures.
Trade margins on the drugs will be limited to 30 percent of the maximum retail price, the ministry added.
"NPPA has capped trade margin at 30% of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), in accordance with Paragraph 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013," the ministry said, adding, "This measure is expected to bring significant relief to the many patients and families affected by cancer, who often face high financial burden due to high cost of treatment."
The revised prices will take effect on November 9, 2026.
Maximum Retail Price (MRP) = Price to Stockist/Price to Distributor (PTS/PTD) x { 1 + (TM/ (100 − TM)) } + Applicable GST
Where TM = Trade Margin not exceeding 30
Where PTS/PTD = PTS/PTD for the month of March-2026
Example: For a non-scheduled anti-cancer formulation:
Current MRP : ₹300 + Applicable GST
PTS/PTD: ₹70
Maximum allowable revised MRP as per formula given in official notification shall be:
₹70x{1+(30/(100−30))} = ₹100 + Applicable GST
According to the ministry, the 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs include:
1. Immunotherapy drugs used for treating over 20 type of cancers
2. Denosumab used by breast and prostate cancer patients
3. Pegfilgrastim used to prevent neutropenia in cancer patients
4. Bevacizumab, an approved drug to treat colon, ovarian, and cervical cancer.
|Sr. No.
|Name of the Drug
|Sr. No.
|Name of the Drug
|1
|Abemaciclib
|70
|Lenvatinib
|2
|Abiraterone acetate
|71
|Lomustine
|3
|Acalabrutinib
|72
|Lorlatinib
|4
|Afatinib
|73
|Lymphoseek kit
|5
|Alectinib
|74
|Megestrol
|6
|Alpelisib
|75
|Midostrurin
|7
|Amivantamab
|76
|Mirvetuximab soravtansine
|8
|Anastrazole
|77
|Mitomycin
|9
|Apalutamide
|78
|Mitoxantrone
|10
|Asciminib
|79
|Nelarabine
|11
|Atezolizumab
|80
|Netupitant
|12
|Avelumab
|81
|Nilotinib
|13
|Axitinib
|82
|Nimotuzumab
|14
|Azacitidine
|83
|Nintedanib
|15
|Belantamab Mafodotin
|84
|Niraparib
|16
|Bevacizumab
|85
|Nivolumab
|17
|Bosutinib
|86
|Obinutuzumab
|18
|Brentuximab Vedotin
|87
|Ofatumumab
|19
|Brigatinib
|88
|Olaparib
|20
|Busulfan
|89
|Osimertinib
|21
|Cabazitaxel
|90
|Palbociclib
|22
|Cabozantinib (S) – Maleate
|91
|Panitumumab (Vectibix)
|23
|Capmatinib
|92
|Pazopanib (as Hydrochloride)
|24
|Carfilzomib
|93
|Pegasparginase
|25
|Carmustine
|94
|Pegfilgrastim
|26
|Ceritinib
|95
|Pegylated interferon Alpha 2B
|27
|Cetuximab
|96
|Pembrolizumab
|28
|Cladribine
|97
|Pemetrexed
|29
|Clofarabine
|98
|Pertuzumab
|30
|Crizotinib
|99
|Pertuzumab + Trastuzumab
|31
|Cytarabine
|100
|Plerixafor
|32
|Dabrafenib
|101
|Polatuzumab Vedotin
|33
|Dacomitinib
|102
|Pomalidomide
|34
|Daratumumab
|103
|Ramucirumab
|35
|Darolutamide
|104
|Regorafenib
|36
|Dasatinib
|105
|Relugolix
|37
|Datopotamab Deruxtecan
|106
|Ribociclib
|38
|Decitabine
|107
|Rucaparib
|39
|Degarelix
|108
|Ruxolitinib
|40
|Denosumab
|109
|Selpercatinib
|41
|Dostarlimab
|110
|Selumetinib
|42
|Durvalumab
|111
|Serplulimab
|43
|Elranatamab
|112
|Sotorasib
|44
|Enfortumab vedotin
|113
|Sunitinib
|45
|Entrectinib
|114
|Talquetamab
|46
|Enzalutamide
|115
|Teclistamab
|47
|Epirubicin
|116
|Tegafur + Uracil
|48
|Erdafitinib
|117
|Tegafur, Gimeracil and Oteracil
|49
|Eribulin mesylate
|118
|Temsirolimus
|50
|Erlotinib
|119
|Tepotinibe
|51
|Estramustine
|120
|Thiotepa
|52
|Everolimus
|121
|Tislelizumab
|53
|Exemestane
|122
|Tocilizumab
|54
|Fludarabine
|123
|Topotecan
|55
|Fulvestrant
|124
|Toripalimab
|56
|Gilteritinib
|125
|Trabectedin
|57
|Goserelin acetate
|126
|Trametinib
|58
|Ibritumomab
|127
|Tremelimumab
|59
|Ibrutinib
|128
|Treosulfan
|60
|Idelalisib
|129
|Trifluridine + Tipiracil
|61
|Ifosfamide & Mesna
|130
|Triptorelin
|62
|Nivolumab and Relatimab
|131
|Tucatinib
|63
|Pegylated Liposomal Irinotecan
|132
|Vemurafenib
|64
|Inotuzumab Ozogamicin
|133
|Venetoclax
|65
|Interferon Alpha 2B
|134
|Vinorelbine tartrate
|66
|Ipilimumab
|135
|Vorasidenib
|67
|Ivosidenib
|136
|Zanubrutinib
|68
|Lapatanib
|137
|Zolbetuximab
|69
|Lazertinib
The ministry said the measure for TMR on anti-cancer drugs aims to control excessive trade margins in the distribution and retail channel while safeguarding legitimate manufacturer revenues and preventing artificial market shortages.
Pharmaceutical companies will be required to maintain current production and supply levels for the notified formulations to ensure timely and uninterrupted access for patients.
In a directive to sellers and buyers of these anti-cancer drugs, the ministry said:
1. All manufacturers will be required to inform NPPA of their revised prices within 7 days of publication of the Gazette notification.
2. Manufacturers will be required to display the price lists on their website and widely disseminate to all retailers and hospitals.
3. All the retailers and hospitals shall charge reduced prices effective 9th November, 2026 and display the revised prices in their pharmacies.
4. Hospitals shall also prominently display revised prices on their websites.
5. Consumers can use the Pharma Sahi Daam app and NPPA website to check revised prices of drugs.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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