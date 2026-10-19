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Cancer drugs to get cheaper in India from November 9: Full list of 137 medicines and how much you could actually save

With the latest notification, the medicines, which include immunotherapy drugs used for treating over 20 types of cancer, as well as for breast, prostate, colon, ovarian and cervical cancer, will be subject to the price changes from November 9.

Akriti Anand
Published19 Oct 2026, 10:29 AM IST
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Cancer drugs to get cheaper in India from November 9: Full list of 137 medicines and how much you could save
Cancer drugs to get cheaper in India from November 9: Full list of 137 medicines and how much you could save(Representative image)
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Anti-cancer drugs are set to become cheaper in India from November 9. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement that as many as 137 cancer drugs have been included in the Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR), in a bid to make treatment more affordable.

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With the latest notification, the medicines, which include immunotherapy drugs used for treating over 20 types of cancer, as well as for breast, prostate, colon, ovarian and cervical cancer, will be subject to the price changes from November 9.

Also Read | Cancer drug prices may fall up to 70% from November 9 — What to know

"The MRP of widely used anti-cancer drugs such as Pembrolizumab, Durvalumab and Osimertinib is expected become more accessible for cancer patients," the ministry said in a press release.

The latest decision builds on price controls introduced in 2019 on 42 anti-cancer drugs that cut prices by as much as 90%.

India to slash prices of cancer drugs: How much you could save now?

The ministry said the intervention is expected to bring down the MRP of the identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs by up to 70 percent, depending on their existing price structures.

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Trade margins on the drugs will be limited to 30 percent of the maximum retail price, the ministry added.

Also Read | US FDA approves pancreatic cancer drug Rasonque: Here's how much it will cost

"NPPA has capped trade margin at 30% of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), in accordance with Paragraph 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013," the ministry said, adding, "This measure is expected to bring significant relief to the many patients and families affected by cancer, who often face high financial burden due to high cost of treatment."

The revised prices will take effect on November 9, 2026.

Calculation of prices:

Maximum Retail Price (MRP) = Price to Stockist/Price to Distributor (PTS/PTD) x { 1 + (TM/ (100 − TM)) } + Applicable GST

Where TM = Trade Margin not exceeding 30

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Where PTS/PTD = PTS/PTD for the month of March-2026

Example: For a non-scheduled anti-cancer formulation:

Current MRP : 300 + Applicable GST

PTS/PTD: 70

Maximum allowable revised MRP as per formula given in official notification shall be:

70x{1+(30/(100−30))} = 100 + Applicable GST

Also Read | US FDA approves pancreatic cancer drug Rasonque: Here's how much it will cost

Full list of 137 cancer drugs to get cheaper from Nov 9

According to the ministry, the 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs include:

1. Immunotherapy drugs used for treating over 20 type of cancers

2. Denosumab used by breast and prostate cancer patients

3. Pegfilgrastim used to prevent neutropenia in cancer patients

4. Bevacizumab, an approved drug to treat colon, ovarian, and cervical cancer.

Sr. No.Name of the DrugSr. No.Name of the Drug
1Abemaciclib70Lenvatinib
2Abiraterone acetate71Lomustine
3Acalabrutinib72Lorlatinib
4Afatinib73Lymphoseek kit
5Alectinib74Megestrol
6Alpelisib75Midostrurin
7Amivantamab76Mirvetuximab soravtansine
8Anastrazole77Mitomycin
9Apalutamide78Mitoxantrone
10Asciminib79Nelarabine
11Atezolizumab80Netupitant
12Avelumab81Nilotinib
13Axitinib82Nimotuzumab
14Azacitidine83Nintedanib
15Belantamab Mafodotin84Niraparib
16Bevacizumab85Nivolumab
17Bosutinib86Obinutuzumab
18Brentuximab Vedotin87Ofatumumab
19Brigatinib88Olaparib
20Busulfan89Osimertinib
21Cabazitaxel90Palbociclib
22Cabozantinib (S) – Maleate91Panitumumab (Vectibix)
23Capmatinib92Pazopanib (as Hydrochloride)
24Carfilzomib93Pegasparginase
25Carmustine94Pegfilgrastim
26Ceritinib95Pegylated interferon Alpha 2B
27Cetuximab96Pembrolizumab
28Cladribine97Pemetrexed
29Clofarabine98Pertuzumab
30Crizotinib99Pertuzumab + Trastuzumab
31Cytarabine100Plerixafor
32Dabrafenib101Polatuzumab Vedotin
33Dacomitinib102Pomalidomide
34Daratumumab103Ramucirumab
35Darolutamide104Regorafenib
36Dasatinib105Relugolix
37Datopotamab Deruxtecan106Ribociclib
38Decitabine107Rucaparib
39Degarelix108Ruxolitinib
40Denosumab109Selpercatinib
41Dostarlimab110Selumetinib
42Durvalumab111Serplulimab
43Elranatamab112Sotorasib
44Enfortumab vedotin113Sunitinib
45Entrectinib114Talquetamab
46Enzalutamide115Teclistamab
47Epirubicin116Tegafur + Uracil
48Erdafitinib117Tegafur, Gimeracil and Oteracil
49Eribulin mesylate118Temsirolimus
50Erlotinib119Tepotinibe
51Estramustine120Thiotepa
52Everolimus121Tislelizumab
53Exemestane122Tocilizumab
54Fludarabine123Topotecan
55Fulvestrant124Toripalimab
56Gilteritinib125Trabectedin
57Goserelin acetate126Trametinib
58Ibritumomab127Tremelimumab
59Ibrutinib128Treosulfan
60Idelalisib129Trifluridine + Tipiracil
61Ifosfamide & Mesna130Triptorelin
62Nivolumab and Relatimab131Tucatinib
63Pegylated Liposomal Irinotecan132Vemurafenib
64Inotuzumab Ozogamicin133Venetoclax
65Interferon Alpha 2B134Vinorelbine tartrate
66Ipilimumab135Vorasidenib
67Ivosidenib136Zanubrutinib
68Lapatanib137Zolbetuximab
69Lazertinib

The ministry said the measure for TMR on anti-cancer drugs aims to control excessive trade margins in the distribution and retail channel while safeguarding legitimate manufacturer revenues and preventing artificial market shortages.

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Pharmaceutical companies will be required to maintain current production and supply levels for the notified formulations to ensure timely and uninterrupted access for patients.

Govt's directive for sellers and buyers: How to check revised prices

In a directive to sellers and buyers of these anti-cancer drugs, the ministry said:

1. All manufacturers will be required to inform NPPA of their revised prices within 7 days of publication of the Gazette notification.

2. Manufacturers will be required to display the price lists on their website and widely disseminate to all retailers and hospitals.

3. All the retailers and hospitals shall charge reduced prices effective 9th November, 2026 and display the revised prices in their pharmacies.

4. Hospitals shall also prominently display revised prices on their websites.

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5. Consumers can use the Pharma Sahi Daam app and NPPA website to check revised prices of drugs.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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