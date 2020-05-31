Cancer patients to get 2,250 monthly pension in Haryana

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to give ₹2,250 monthly pension to residents of the state suffering from cancer and serious kidney ailments , Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Om Prakash Yadav said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had given his approval, a state government release quoted Yadav as saying.

Earlier, he had told mediapersons that the Haryana government is contemplating to include cancer patients of the state under the ambit of its social security pension scheme on the lines of old age pension.

Besides, data of patients afflicted with serious kidney ailments, including those who have undergone transplant was also being gathered, Yadav said.

At present, over 28 lakh beneficiaries get social security pension of ₹2,250 per month.

Referring to another important scheme, Yadav said that Haryana has taken a lead in implementing the Centre's concept of 'One Nation, One Ration Card' and CM Khattar has held meetings with officers regarding it.

He said the migrant labourers in Haryana from other states will not require a separate ration card, but they will be able to get their ration in the state through the online system with the same ration card they hold.

This scheme will be started for the migrants from all the states where ration card has been linked online with Aadhaar card, the minister said.

He further said that through this initiative, eligible beneficiaries of National Food Security Act will be able to take their share of food grains from any fair price shop anywhere in the country using the same ration card.

Haryana has made all kinds of preparations in this regard and now ration will be distributed to the beneficiaries under this system soon, he said.

Yadav said that this system will prove to be very beneficial for the migrants. With this, migrants will not have to get a new ration card after moving to another state, and there will be more transparency in the whole system, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

