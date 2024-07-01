Cancer-causing chemicals in Pani Puri: THIS Indian state is under radar for failing food-safety standards

Attention all pani puri lovers! Food safety officials have found cancer causing chemicals in your favourite street snack.

According to food safety officials, 22 per cent of the Pani Puri samples they collected in Karnataka did not meet the safety standards. Out of 260 samples they collected, artificial colours and carcinogenic agents that cause cancer were found in 41 samples.

Other 18 samples were found to be unfit for human consumption, the report said.

Commissioner Srinivas K told Deccan Herald that the food safety department received several complaints about the quality of pani puri served in streets across Karnataka.

"We collected samples from roadside stalls to decent restaurants from all over the state. Many samples were found in a stale state and unfit for human consumption,” he said.

Srinivas also said chemicals like brilliant blue, sunset yellow and tartrazine were found in Pani Puri samples "which can potentially cause various health issues".

Rhodamine-B banned in Karnataka Earlier this year, Karnataka government banned the food colouring agent Rhodamine-B. Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had said stringent action will be taken if sellers use such chemicals in their restaurants.

“Food safety in the state is our priority, and we will be inspecting more dishes to find out what colouring agents are being used in them," Roa had said.

He had also tried to warn people to be aware of what kind of food item they are consuming and what goes into it.

"The restaurant owners must also be responsible enough to maintain hygiene. Otherwise, strict action will be taken,” the health minister had added.

What is Rhodamine-B? Rhodamine-B is commonly used as a tracer dye in water to determine flow rates and directions. It fluoresces, making it detectable with fluorometers.

However, studies have suggested that Rhodamine B can cause cell death and damage tissues (cerebellum, brainstem, kidney, liver), and is considered a carcinogen, thus, it is toxic to the human body.