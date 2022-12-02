Candidates knowing more local tongues will gain preference in Manipur govt jobs

People who are more fluent in the regional tongues will be given preference in the northeastern state of Manipur's recruitment process, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, said in the inaugural function of “Two months local language training programme of seven languages" organised by the Department of Language Planning & Implementation in Imphal.
“Priority will be definitely given to those candidates (who know more local dialects while applying for government jobs)," the Chief Minister said.
Singh said, learning additional languages is not harmful. The local language training programme, he said, "is designed to maintain unity among different communities and go together as one," adding that it will assist individuals from various communities in understanding and considering individuals from other communities.
Biren likewise urged folks to limit children's mobile phone use to only that which furthers education and knowledge.
Education minister of Manipur, Basanta Singh said the local language initiative by the Chief Minister will help to bring different communities of the state closer to one another.
As part of the initiative, 280 people will receive 2-month training in the seven regional languages Meitei, Tangkhul, Poumai, Rongmei, Anal, Paite, and Thadou (40 participants for each dialect). Imphal will host the training initially as a pilot programme.
