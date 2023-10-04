'Cannot be considered acceptable...': Media organisations write to Justice DY Chandrachud after NewsClick raids
Journalists call for protection from reprisal and misuse of anti-terror law
Journalists from across the country led protests against the Delhi Police crackdown on NewsClick on Wednesday. Prominent media groups also penned a joint letter to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud calling for the apex court to take ‘cognisance and intervene’ of the matter. Founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty were arrested on Tuesday evening following raids at more than 50 locations in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA.
(With inputs from agencies)
