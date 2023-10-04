Journalists from across the country led protests against the Delhi Police crackdown on NewsClick on Wednesday. Prominent media groups also penned a joint letter to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud calling for the apex court to take ‘cognisance and intervene’ of the matter. Founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty were arrested on Tuesday evening following raids at more than 50 locations in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Today a large section of journalists in India finds itself working under the threat of reprisal. And it is imperative that the Judiciary confronts power with a fundamental truth – that there is a constitution to which we are all answerable," the missive signed by numerous press clubs reminded.

The letter went on to outline the raids and consequent arrests, dubbing the invocation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act "especially chilling". Journalism, they insisted, could not be prosecuted as 'terrorism'.

ALSO READ: 500 cops, 25 questions, 30 locations - Everything to know about Newsclick raids The case pertains to allegations that the news portal received money for pro-China propaganda. Police have since sealed NewsClick's office in Delhi and taken digital devices – including laptops and mobile phones – and documents away for examination. NewsClick has denied any financial misconduct.

“...intimidation of the media affects the democratic fabric of society. And subjecting journalists to a concentrated criminal process because the government disapproves of their coverage of national and international affairs is an attempt to chill the press by threat of reprisal -- the very ingredient you identified as a threat to freedom," the letter added.

The missive also put forth several points for the courts to consider -- from the framing of norms to discourage the "seizure of journalists phones and laptops on a whim" to guidelines for the interrogation of scribes.

(With inputs from agencies)

