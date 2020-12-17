Cannot betray farmers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tears copies of farm laws

Addressing a special session of Delhi Assembly called to discuss farmers' agitation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the three farms laws were passed in the Rajya Sabha without voting.

"What was the hurry to get farm laws passed in the Parliament during a pandemic? It has happened for the first time that three laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha," said Kejriwal.

"I hereby tear the three farm laws in this assembly and appeal to the Centre not to become worst than Britishers," he said as he tore the laws during his speech.

He also raised questions on how the farm laws will be able to benefit the farmers. "Every farmer has become Bhagat Singh. The government is saying that they are reaching out to farmers & trying to explain the benefits of farm bills. UP CM told farmers that they'll benefit from these bills as their land won't be taken away. Is it a benefit?" asked Kejriwal.

"I want to ask Centre how many sacrifices farmers will have to make, to get their voices heard," he added.

Other party MLAs join hands

During the same session, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kailash Gehlot tabled a resolution against the three farm bills passed by the BJP-led government at the Centre in September.

AAP MLA Mahendra Goyal and Somnath Bharti also tore the laws. "I refuse to accept these black laws which are against the farmers," said Goyal.

Support for farmers' protest

The AAP has been supporting farmers' agitation and even provided basic infrastructure - drinking water, medical care and sanitation - to thousands of protesters.

In response to a call given by the agitating farmers, Kejriwal had earlier this week held a one-day fast in support of the farmers' protest. He had also urged AAP volunteers, supporters, as well as the people of the country to join the farmers' agitation.

Kejriwal had also slammed 'ministers and leaders' for calling protesting farmers 'anti-national'.

"Some central govt ministers and BJP leaders are saying that farmers are anti-national. Many ex-servicemen, national and international players, singers, celebrities, doctors, traders are supporting the farmers. Want to ask BJP, are all these people also anti-nationals?," Kejriwal said.

He had asked the BJP-ruled Centre to shun "arrogance" and scrap three farm laws as demanded by agitating farmers, and bring a Bill to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.

The chief minister had said the Centre should immediately accept all demands of the farmers who have been protesting on Delhi's borders for the past two weeks.





