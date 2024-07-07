Hello User
'Cannot push back Bangladeshis…': Mizoram CM tells PM Modi as nearly 2,000 Zo refugees take shelter in NE state

Livemint

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma informed PM Modi that his government can't push back Zo refugees from Bangladesh, seeking understanding from the Centre. Nearly 2,000 Zo ethnic people have found refuge in Mizoram since 2022.

During a brief meeting with Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, Lalduhoma informed him that his government cannot push back or deport Zo ethnic people from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday that his government would not be able to push back or deport Zo refugees from neighbouring Bangladesh. Nearly 2,000 people from the community have taken refuge in the northeastern state over the past two years following a military offensive by the Bangladeshi Army.

According to an official statement, Lalduhoma apprised Modi about the situation during a meeting on Saturday. The CM also said that many people from the Bawm tribe (an ethnic Mizo group) in Bangladesh have taken shelter in Mizoram while others continued to make efforts to enter the state.

Earlier in May this year, the Lawngtlai district administration said that at least 127 refugees from the Chittagong Hill Tracts had entered the area in south Mizoram. The group took shelter in six villages — bringing the total number of Bangladeshi refugees taking shelter in the border district to 1368.

(With inputs from agencies)

