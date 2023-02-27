'Cannot wish out selected part of our history': Supreme Court on 'renaming' plea
- Supreme Court dismissed a plea claiming the constitution of a 'renaming commission' to restore ‘original’ names of ancient, cultural and religious places 'renamed' by invaders
India "is secular and Hinduism is a way of life, which has assimilated everyone and there is no bigotry in it", Supreme Court told a petitioner claiming the constitution of a 'renaming commission' to restore "original" names of ancient, cultural and religious places "renamed" by invaders.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×