India "is secular and Hinduism is a way of life, which has assimilated everyone and there is no bigotry in it", Supreme Court told a petitioner claiming the constitution of a 'renaming commission' to restore "original" names of ancient, cultural and religious places "renamed" by invaders.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by BJP lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay was dismissed by the Supreme Court of India saying that digging up the past would only ‘keep the country on boil’.

The bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna further questioned the motive and purpose for the petition. They said, “This is a fact that our country was invaded and ruled by a foreign power. We cannot wish out selected part of our history".

The bench further stated that the present and future generations of a country should not be haunted by the past.

Upadhyay had earlier this month filed the PIL, seeking a direction to the Centre to constitute a 'renaming commission' to restore the "original" names of ancient historical, cultural and religious places which were "renamed" by foreign invaders.

While Mughal Garden was recently renamed Amrit Udyan, the government did nothing to rename the roads named after invaders, the PIL said and contended that the continuation of these names is against the sovereignty and other civil rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The PIL said alternatively, the court may direct the Archaeological Survey of India to research and publish the initial names of ancient historical and cultural religious places, which were renamed by "barbaric foreign invaders" to secure the Right to Information under the Constitution.

The PIL said, "We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence but there are many ancient historical cultural religious places in the name of brutal foreign invaders, their servants and family members".