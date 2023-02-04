‘Can’t blur lines between rioters and…': Court discharges Sharjeel Imam in Jamia violence case
Jamia Nagar violence: The court discharged 11 people including Sharjeel Imam in the case and said that Delhi Police was unable to apprehend the actual perpetrators, it booked the accused as scapegoats.
A Delhi court has discharged Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam in the 2019 Jamia Violence case. Violence erupted after a clash between people protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act and the police. Sharjeel was granted bail in 2021.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×