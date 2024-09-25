Can’t call any part of India ’Pakistan’: CJI Chandrachud objects to Karnataka HC judge remark

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said on Wednesday, “You can't call any part of the territory of India as ‘Pakistan’. It is fundamentally contrary to the territorial integrity of the nation.”

CJI Chandrachud made the comments when the Supreme Court was hearing a suo motu case concerning the controversial comments made by Karnataka High Court judge Justice V Srishananda. The judge had later expressed regret in the open court.

Karnataka High Court judge Justice V Srishananda had sparked a controversy last week by referring to a particular locality in Bengaluru as 'Pakistan'.

Two videos of Justice Srishananda had gone viral on social media. In one of the clips, he referred to a Muslim-dominated sub-locality in West Bengaluru as "Pakistan". In another video, he was seen reprimanding a woman lawyer for answering a question put to the counsel for the opposite party.

On September 20, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, took serious note of two videos and sought a report from the Registrar General of the High Court.

Karnataka HC judge expresses regret Justice V Srishananda of the Karnataka High Court had later expressed regret over the remark. On Saturday afternoon, as the court proceedings commenced, Justice Srishananda read out his statement in this connection.