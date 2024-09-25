Can’t call any part of India ’Pakistan’: CJI Chandrachud objects to Karnataka HC judge remark

The Supreme Court was hearing suo motu case concerning the controversial comments made by Karnataka High Court judge Justice V Srishananda. The judge had later expressed regret in the open court.

Livemint
Updated25 Sep 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said on Wednesday, “You can't call any part of the territory of India as ‘Pakistan’. It is fundamentally contrary to the territorial integrity of the nation.”

CJI Chandrachud made the comments when the Supreme Court was hearing a suo motu case concerning the controversial comments made by Karnataka High Court judge Justice V Srishananda. The judge had later expressed regret in the open court.

Karnataka High Court judge Justice V Srishananda had sparked a controversy last week by referring to a particular locality in Bengaluru as 'Pakistan'.

Two videos of Justice Srishananda had gone viral on social media. In one of the clips, he referred to a Muslim-dominated sub-locality in West Bengaluru as "Pakistan". In another video, he was seen reprimanding a woman lawyer for answering a question put to the counsel for the opposite party.

On September 20, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, took serious note of two videos and sought a report from the Registrar General of the High Court.

Karnataka HC judge expresses regret

Justice V Srishananda of the Karnataka High Court had later expressed regret over the remark. On Saturday afternoon, as the court proceedings commenced, Justice Srishananda read out his statement in this connection.

The HC judge was quoted by PTI as saying, "A few observations made during judicial proceedings were reported out of context on social media platforms. The observations were unintentional and not meant to hurt any individual or any section of society. If such observations hurt any individual or any section of society or community, I express my sincere regrets."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCan’t call any part of India ’Pakistan’: CJI Chandrachud objects to Karnataka HC judge remark

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank

    1,781.45
    12:05 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    13 (0.74%)

    Tata Steel

    160.90
    12:05 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    0.35 (0.22%)

    Vedanta

    477.45
    12:05 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    7.2 (1.53%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    131.70
    12:04 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    4.4 (3.46%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HEG

    2,504.00
    12:02 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    194.25 (8.41%)

    Five Star Business Finance

    818.00
    12:03 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    44.5 (5.75%)

    Syrma SGS Technology

    465.30
    12:02 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    25.05 (5.69%)

    Piramal Pharma

    228.10
    12:02 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    11.4 (5.26%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.00210.00
      Chennai
      76,391.00210.00
      Delhi
      76,543.00210.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.00210.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.