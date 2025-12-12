Can't cap airfares for entire year, says Civil Aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu amid IndiGo crisis

As IndiGo continues to grapple with operational disruptions, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday told Lok Sabha that while the government can intervene to impose caps on airfares during extraordinary circumstances, as seen in the recent IndiGo meltdown, it cannot cap airfares for the entire year, as ticket prices typically rise during the festive season.

Naidu made the comments in Lok Sabha while speaking during a resolution calling for appropriate measures to regulate airfare in the country.

His remark comes as crisis-hit IndiGo continues to grapple with disruptions and is under immense scrutiny after massive flight cancellations – which spiraled into the eleventh day on Friday, 12 December.

“It is not that I can cap the fare for an entire season to a certain sector,” said Naidu, stating that market demand and supply are essential in regulating fares. He said that ‘40–45% of the ticket price flyers pay’ goes in aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

On 6 December, the Aviation Ministry had directed capping of domestic airfares at ₹18,000 (excluding service fee, taxes), with immediate effect and would be applicable until fares stabilise, or till further review.

‘IndiGo being held accountable’ The Civil Aviation minister further said that IndiGo is being held accountable, adding that refunds are being made for flights cancelled between December 5 to 15.

Speaking at the Winter Session of the Parliament, Naidu also claimed that a deregulated market has helped passengers. “The idea behind deregulation, when it was introduced, was to allow the sector to grow. All countries that have seen exceptional growth had deregulated markets. Deregulation opens up the market for more players to come in, and it encourages competition".

Citing instances of Covid-19 pandemic, Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Pahalgam attack and the recent IndiGo crises – as examples when the government stepped in to curb soaring airfares, Naidu said that airfares majorly rise during the festive season.

Earlier, DGCA issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers after widespread cancellations.

IndiGo under scrutiny – On Wednesday, IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta addressed the wave of allegations surrounding the disruptions. He dismissed claims that the airline had ‘engineered the crisis’ or attempted to ‘influence government rules’, calling them entirely false.

– Aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), summoned IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers again on Friday. He had already appeared before the watchdog earlier.