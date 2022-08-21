The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified the probe into Delhi Excise Policy, in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence was raided. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued by the central agency against Sisodia and other accused in the case. A case was registered against more than 10 people, including CM Arvind Kejriwal's deputy on Friday, in the case.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}