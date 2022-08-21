A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued by the central agency against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified the probe into Delhi Excise Policy, in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence was raided. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued by the central agency against Sisodia and other accused in the case. A case was registered against more than 10 people, including CM Arvind Kejriwal's deputy on Friday, in the case.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified the probe into Delhi Excise Policy, in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence was raided. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued by the central agency against Sisodia and other accused in the case. A case was registered against more than 10 people, including CM Arvind Kejriwal's deputy on Friday, in the case.
The circular underlined restrictions on Sisodia and other accused from traveling abroad. The agency is also examining the documents seized on Friday during raids at 31 places.
The circular underlined restrictions on Sisodia and other accused from traveling abroad. The agency is also examining the documents seized on Friday during raids at 31 places.
Launching a scathing attack on the central government over the circular issued, Sisodia particularly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Launching a scathing attack on the central government over the circular issued, Sisodia particularly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"All your raids failed and you found nothing… now you have issued a lookout circular that Manish Sisodia can't be found. What is this gimmick Modi ji…I am roaming freely in Delhi. Can't you find me? Please tell me where to come?" read Sisodia's tweet---roughly translated in Hindi.
"All your raids failed and you found nothing… now you have issued a lookout circular that Manish Sisodia can't be found. What is this gimmick Modi ji…I am roaming freely in Delhi. Can't you find me? Please tell me where to come?" read Sisodia's tweet---roughly translated in Hindi.
The three accused were called to the CBI headquarters where their statements were recorded and they were confronted with some documents of financial transactions recovered during the searches, the officials said, without elaborating.
The three accused were called to the CBI headquarters where their statements were recorded and they were confronted with some documents of financial transactions recovered during the searches, the officials said, without elaborating.
The accused were questioned for nearly 12 hours after which they were allowed to go home, they said. Some of them will be called again for questioning, they said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The accused were questioned for nearly 12 hours after which they were allowed to go home, they said. Some of them will be called again for questioning, they said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The officials said once the process of examining the documents and electronic gadgets as well as the bank transactions is completed, summonses will be issued to other accused.
The CBI FIR, which was registered before a special court on Wednesday, has also been shared with the Enforcement Directorate, a financial probe agency, which will look into the allegations of money laundering.
The CBI FIR, which was registered before a special court on Wednesday, has also been shared with the Enforcement Directorate, a financial probe agency, which will look into the allegations of money laundering.
The agency on Friday carried out searches at 31 places, which included premises related to Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The agency on Friday carried out searches at 31 places, which included premises related to Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Modi vs Kejriwal in 2024: Sisodia after CBI raids
Manish Sisodia attended a press conference on Saturday, a day after CBI raided his Delhi residence in relation to an alleged ‘corruption’ in the Delhi Excise Policy. During the press conference, the Deputy CM mentioned that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be a battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Modi vs Kejriwal in 2024: Sisodia after CBI raids
Manish Sisodia attended a press conference on Saturday, a day after CBI raided his Delhi residence in relation to an alleged ‘corruption’ in the Delhi Excise Policy. During the press conference, the Deputy CM mentioned that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be a battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
He hinted at the fact that the raids at his house by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were a ploy by PM Modi in order to weaken the state governments. He said that Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested and that he is very likely to get arrested in the next day or two.
He hinted at the fact that the raids at his house by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were a ploy by PM Modi in order to weaken the state governments. He said that Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested and that he is very likely to get arrested in the next day or two.
The minister further insisted that Kejriwal was emerging as the "national alternative" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Regarding his assumption that CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) may arrest him, the deputy CM said, "I want to tell them we are not scared, we are followers of Bhagat Singh."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The minister further insisted that Kejriwal was emerging as the "national alternative" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Regarding his assumption that CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) may arrest him, the deputy CM said, "I want to tell them we are not scared, we are followers of Bhagat Singh."