Can't force motherhood on a rape victim: Kerala HC stands by women who want to terminate pregnancy after sexual assault
The Kerala High Court on Monday allowed a teenage rape victim to terminate her pregnancy. While ruling the judgement, the HC observed that it is not possible to force motherhood on a rape victim
The Kerala High Court recently ruled in favour of a teenage rape survivor who was denied permission to terminate her 28-week pregnancy caused by the sexual abuse.
