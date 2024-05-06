The Kerala High Court recently ruled in favour of a teenage rape survivor who was denied permission to terminate her 28-week pregnancy caused by the sexual abuse.

While announcing the judgement, the Kerala HC observed that denying a rape survivor permission to terminate a pregnancy would amount to denying her right to live with dignity, reported Bar and Bench.

According to the legal news website LiveLaw, Justice Kauser Edappagath observed that denial of permission to terminate pregnancy in such a case is equivalent to imposing forced motherhood and deprivation of the right to life with dignity, which is guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The sixteen-year-old rape victim was not allowed to medically terminate her pregnancy because its duration was more than 24 weeks, which is the maximum permissible duration of abortion in India according to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MTP Act).

Despite the victim's 28-week pregnancy, Justice Kauser Edappagath noted that according to MTP Act provisions a rape survivor cannot be forced to give birth to the child of a man who raped her, according to Bar and Bench.

"Section 3(2) of the MTP Act provides that if the continuance of the pregnancy would cause grave injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman, the pregnancy can be terminated. Explanation 2 of section 3 (2) says that where the pregnancy was caused by rape, the anguish caused by the pregnancy shall be presumed to constitute a grave injury to the mental health of the pregnant woman. Hence, a rape victim cannot be forced to give birth to a child of a man who sexually assaulted her. Declining permission to a rape victim to medically terminate her unwanted pregnancy would amount to forcing her with the responsibility of motherhood and denying her human right to live with dignity which forms a significant part of the right of life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution," Bar and Bench quoted the Court as saying in the case on Saturday.

In the case, the Kerala HC observed that the essence of every woman and girl's fundamental right to equality and privacy lies in the right to make autonomous decisions about their reproductive functions.

The judgement also underlined the trauma caused to women if they are forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy. According to the reports, the victim was sexually abused by her 19-year-old lover and became pregnant. The petition was filed by the victim's mother on behalf of her to seek permission for abortion. The Counsel of the petitioner had contended that abortion is necessary for the mental well-being of the minor victim.

