Can't impose Covid restrictions everywhere, may impact economy: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged Cente to impose restrictions on flights from countries where omicron cases are high. She said the restrictions can't be imposed everywhere as they may impact the economy.

"Most omicron cases are being detected among people coming on flights from the UK. It's a fact that the omicron carriers are coming via international flights. The Centre must decide on imposing restrictions on flights from countries where omicron cases are high," she said.

Speaking to reporters while visiting the Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district where the annual Ganga Sagar Mela will begin next month, Banerjee said coronavirus cases in Kolkata were rising as it was a transit point for people travelling on trains and flights.

CM Banerjee said she is reviewing the Covid situation "seriously" and hinted that a decision will be taken regarding restriction, taking the economy into account.

"We have to look after the safety and security of the people. We will soon make a decision. We will target places where the cases are going up. We cannot impose restrictions everywhere because that may affect the economy as it has in the last two years," she said.

She called the schools and colleges could be closed down keeping the surge in COVID cases in Bengal.

Banerjee asked officials to identify containment zones in Kolkata and other municipalities.

She also said that offices could be asked to function with work from home mode or with 50% staff attendance if necessary.

West Bengal reported five more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus on Tuesday taking the total number of patients infected by the new variant in the state to 11.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.