‘..Can’t learn that in Business Schools': Anand Mahindra praises ‘food' startup by Mumbai woman2 min read . 12:26 PM IST
- Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a praise-worthy post about a ‘food’ startup that truly deserves a soaring valuation
The chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a praise-worthy post about a ‘food’ startup that truly deserves a soaring valuation.
Mahindra, in his tweet, posted about a Mumbai-based woman who managed to create a business out of her passion for cooking. Geeta Patil is the owner of a snack shop called Patil Kaki, which makes and delivers homemade Maharashtrian treats, including popular snacks like chakli, ukadiche modak and puranpoli.
According to a Better India report, Geeta Patil, who owns the shop, began cooking inspired by her mother. While she cooked snacks for her family and friends, in 2016 she began her journey as a business-woman.
With only praises for Geeta Patil's business, Anand Mahindra tweeted, “this is the kind of ‘food’ startup that truly deserves a soaring valuation. Because the ingredients are grit & determination…you can’t learn that in Business Schools."
Meanwhile, industrialists Anand Mahindra was recently appointed by the government as non-official directors on the central board of the Reserve Bank. Along with Mahindra, Pankaj R Patel and Venu Srinivasan, and former IIM (Ahmedabad) professor Ravindra H Dholakia were also appointed.
The nominations have been made for four years by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), the RBI said in a notification.
RBI's affairs are governed by the central board of directors. The members of the board, chaired by RBI Governor, are appointed by the government of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act.
Anand Mahindra is the chairman of the Mahindra Group, the non-executive chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Mahindra. His tenure has seen the Group expand domestically and internationally into a range of major industrial sectors from automobiles and agriculture to IT and aerospace.
Mahindra has served on several bodies globally, including the Global Board of Advisors of the Council on Foreign Relations, New York and the International Advisory Council of Singapore's Economic Development Board. He is currently on the board of Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency.
